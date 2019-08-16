Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
8:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Daniel J. McBride


1954 - 2019
Daniel J. McBride Obituary
Daniel J. McBride, 65, of Mentor, died August 14, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born February 18, 1954 in Cleveland. Dan was very involved with Mentor Youth Baseball as trustee, commissioner and coach. He was awarded "Man of the Year" in 2003 for St. Mary's Men’s Club for his involvement with the school’s athletics. He enjoyed playing golf, watching Cleveland sports, and watching his grandchildren grow up. Survivors are his wife, Betty Ann McBride; sons, Patrick (Lauren) McBride, and Ryan and Todd McBride; grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, and Joseph; and his siblings, Frances (John) Armbruster, Ann (Frank) Kruszewski, and Gary (Sue) McBride. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Agnes McBride. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A memorial service to conclude the gathering will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
