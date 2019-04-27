Home

Daniel J. Moir age 83, beloved husband of Yvonne (nee Bucinskis); loving father of Monica A. (Sean) Lennon; dear grandfather of Daniel and Maeve Lennon; brother of Sally Wiesenberger, Maureen Moir and Agnes Lettieri.Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Vincent J. and Jane Day (Moir). He was a U.S. Army Veteran.Daniel passed away April 26, 2019.Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday April 30, at 10 AM at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Rd., Kirtland, Ohio. Interment All Souls Cemetery.Family will receive friends at the Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Monday April 29 from 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contribution to Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
