Daniel James Tomko
Daniel James Tomko 59 died unexpectedly on November 12, 2020, at Ahuja Hospital.Beloved husband of Patricia (Turjan) and devoted father of Cole and Bryce; Loving son of David (deceased) and Betty Lou (Day) Tomko; survived by his twin brother, Don and sister, Michelle Tomko. Dan will be remembered by his numerous relatives as an energetic, hard-working, faith-filled man who cherished his family and friends. One may pay one’s respects in the gathering space at St. Bede Catholic Church at 9114 Lakeshore Boulevard, Mentor, Ohio at 10 a.m. On Saturday, November 21, 2020. A Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 11 a.m. St. Bede.

Published in News-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
