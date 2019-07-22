Home

Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
1954 - 2019
Daniel K. Allen, 65, of Edgewater, Fla., passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his residence.Born March 23, 1954, in Cleveland, he had lived in Willoughby and Eastlake before moving to Florida three years ago.Daniel was a 1972 graduate of Willoughby South High School and attended Lakeland Community College. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, played basketball for Coach Don Delaney, loved playing his guitar, and enjoyed playing golf.He was the loving father of Kimberly (Jeff) Baker and Matthew (Danielle) Allen; cherished grandfather of Abby Baker, Dylan Allen, Virginia Allen, and Traci Allen; son of MaryAnn (nee Broden) Allen; brother of Victoria Hubner, Michael (Kelly) Allen, Joy (Mark) Sherry, Mitch (Linda) Allen, and David Allen; and uncle of nieces and nephews.Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. “Dick” Allen; and brother-in-law, Max Hubner.Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. (Family and friends to meet 1:30 p.m. Monday at the cemetery).
Published in News-Herald on July 24, 2019
