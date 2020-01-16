|
Memorial services for Daniel Keith Scott, 55, of Willoughby, will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Pastor Sondra Snode will officiate. Refreshments will follow the service. Burial will be private. Mr. Scott passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home. Born Feb. 2, 1964, in Willoughby, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Mentor before moving to Willoughby. Dan studied at Oldman Transitional School before graduating in 1983 from Mentor High School. He loved classic cars. He had worked for several years in maintenance at Sam’s Club in Mentor. Dan was the dear son of Regina M. (nee Gaspard) Scott of Willowick; brother of Thomas M. Scott of Willowick, Mark P. (Debra) Scott of Willowick, Nora H. (Michael) Arnott of Gastonia, Blair A. Scott of Willowick, and Jennifer A. Scott (Bassam Abdulrahim) of Willowick; uncle of Stephen, Patrick, Michael, Danielle, Christopher, Jamie, Nathan, Matthew, Kayleigh, Shauna and Emilie; great-uncle of Aubrey, Cameron, Carter, Billy, Caden and Khaleesi. He also leaves his beloved fiancée, Susan E. Magocsy of Willoughby. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas B. Scott II. The family wishes to thank the Willoughby Police and Fire Departments, along with the Lake County Coroner’s office for their kindness in handling this sad situation. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 17, 2020