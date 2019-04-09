|
Daniel M. "Danny" Murton, 76, born in Cleveland, Ohio, and resided in Mentor, Ohio, died Sunday, April 7, 2019."I hope I never looked down on anyone unless I was willing to help them up."He was a 50+ year member of the Pipefitters Local 120, and a faithful friend to Bill and Bob for 41 years.Beloved spouse of Marlene Ann Kloczko Murton; cherished father to Daniel Frank (Sandi), William Joseph, and Robert Thomas; grandfather to Lance, Krista, Andrew and Emilia Ann; brother to Sallie Kerman and Patricia Finestein. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred (Starec) and Samuel Murton; brothers, Fred and Al Penner, David, Michael and Sam Murton; and sister, Millie Teuscher.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Thursday, April 11, 2019 , at St Gabriel's Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge, Mentor.
