Services
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Daniel M. Ross


1963 - 2019
Daniel M. Ross Obituary
Daniel M. Ross, age 55, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Madison on September 3, 2019. He was born October 31, 1963, to Ernest and Barbara (Brown) Ross. He was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan and also enjoyed going to church at the Lantern. Daniel leaves behind his parents; brother, David (Kathryn) Ross; nephews, Joshua, Andrew, Benjamin and Sean; great-niece and nephew, Cameron and Chase; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. A Celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at:www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
