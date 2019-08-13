|
|
Dan Sakach, 76, of Willoughby Hills, passed away July 7, 2019 at McGregor Pace long term care facility in East Cleveland. He was born December 10, 1942 in East Cleveland. In 1960, Dan graduated in the first graduating class of Willoughby South High School. He went on to graduate in 1964 from Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky. Afterwards, Dan continued his education, receiving a master’s degree in education from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University). Dan further studied at the American Institute in Paris, France and the University of Iowa. Dan served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970. He was stationed in Long Binh, attached to the First Logistics Command. Although opposed to the Vietnam War, he considered it an honor to have served with his contemporaries in those dubious times in our nation’s history. As a young man, Dan also participated in the civil rights movement of the 1960’s. Above all else, Dan was a published poet. Dan is survived by his beloved son, Mark Sakach of Athens, Ohio; his brothers, Thomas Paul Sakach (Carole) of Plano, Texas and Jonathan David Sakach (Cookie) of East Union, Ohio. Preceding him in passing were his parents, Elmer and Marjorie (nee: McCollim) Sakach of Willoughby Hills, Timothy James Sakach of Laguna Niguel, California; and his first wife, Lucille Magjarovich of Weimar, Texas. A celebration of Dan’s life will be held Saturday August 17, at 1:00 p.m., in the fellowship of the Willoughby Hills United Methodist Church, 34201 Eddy Road, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094. Lunch will follow the service. The family would appreciate donations in Dan’s memory be made to either the Willoughby Hills United Methodist Church, address above, or Crossroads Hospice, 8224 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 14, 2019