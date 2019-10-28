|
|
Daniel R. Lombardo, age 48, of Euclid, passed away October 23, 2019. He was born in Cleveland on September 26, 1971. Dan was a self-employed contractor, a hard-worker, and loved by many. He died unexpectedly from a work-related accident. As a previous hockey player, he loved all sports. He was a tried and true Cleveland sports fan. Dan will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Sonia (Sunni) Pitra; children, Blaise Lombardo and Brooke Lombardo; his brother, Nick Popp; and step-father, Dale Pitra. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Blaise Lombardo; his brother, Vince Lombardo; and his grandparents. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church at 15712 Kipling Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 29, 2019