Daniel Roberts, age 90, of Eastlake, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019. He was born in Uhrichsville, OH, on March 31, 1929, to the late Michael and Frances Roberts. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Daniel proudly served in World War II. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Roberts; children, Fred (Patty) Roberts and Sharon Mudrich; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson, Aiden. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Rathburn. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020