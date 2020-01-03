News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Roberts Obituary
Daniel Roberts, age 90, of Eastlake, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019. He was born in Uhrichsville, OH, on March 31, 1929, to the late Michael and Frances Roberts. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Daniel proudly served in World War II. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Roberts; children, Fred (Patty) Roberts and Sharon Mudrich; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson, Aiden. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Rathburn. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now