Daniel V. O'Donnell Jr., 60, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at his residence after battling cancer for eight months. Born on October 25, 1959, Dan had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Painesville before moving to Las Vegas. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Denise; son, Brian O'Donnell; parents, Elly and Dan O'Donnell; sisters, Susan Morris, Patricia O'Donnell; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's name to Nathan Adelson Hospice (https://www.nah.org/get-involved/make-a-donation/online-donations).
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020