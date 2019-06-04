Danny L. Mason, age 63, of West Salem, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lodi Community Hospital. Born June 25, 1955, in Huntington, WV, he was the son of Bobby and Naomia (Carter) Mason. Caring and generous, Danny was always willing to help those in need. A mechanic by trade, he enjoyed working on cars and tending to his flower garden. His greatest joy was time spent with his family and fishing with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Laura; children, Kimberly, Bobby, James (Felicia) Mason, Max (Maggie) Dragony, Angela (Chris) Hales, Elizabeth Dragony, Naomi Mason, Danny (Sarah) Mason, Jr., and Michaelah Mason; 11 grandchildren; mother, Naomia Mason; sisters, Diana Arp and Becky (James) Franz; brothers, James Mason and Patrick (Denise) Mason. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby; and brother, Michael. Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. Funeral Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Final resting place will be at Madison Memorial Cemetery on Arcola Road in Madison.Online obituary and guest book at: www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary