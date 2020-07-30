1/1
Danny Lee Rader, 78, of Findlay, passed away unexpectedly in a boating accident on July 24, 2020, in Ottawa County. He was born in Bluffton on August 31, 1941, to the late Wilmer E. and Ruth D. (Gilbert) Rader. On April 24, 1965, Danny and Joan M. Flowers were united in marriage and she survives. Danny was an Arcadia High School graduate and retired from PMC Industries where he workedfor over 40 years as a Carbide Tool Designer. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving stateside during Vietnam. Danny was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and enjoyed gardening. Hewas a member of Arcadia United Methodist Church and North Mentor Centenary United Methodist Church in Mentor, Ohio. Danny is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Joan; dear father of Justine E. Rader-McDonough and husband, Edward of Elkhart, IN; devoted grandfather of Elizabeth M. and Daniel J. McDonough. Danny is also survived by his brothers, Larry (Barbara) of Findlay, Thomas (Pam) of Arcadia, and Alan (Susan) Rader of Fostoria. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arcadia United Methodist Church or North Mentor Centenary United Methodist. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd., Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at:www.huffordfh.com.

Published in News-Herald from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
