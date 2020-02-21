|
Dante Marsal Venditti, 58, of Hurdle Mills, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home. Born in Painesville, OH, he was the son to the late Louis Venditti and Carol Bertone Venditti, who survives. He was preceded in death by his sister, Gina Venditti. Mr. Vendetti was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and attended Salem United Methodist Church. Dante was the North American Services Manager for QAD, Inc. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved traveling the word skiing, hiking and rock climbing. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Sherry Roberson Folkestad Venditti, of the home; step-children, Austin Folkestad, Haley Folkestad and Erica Folkestad; sister, Christina Venditti-White; brother-in-law, Richard White; nephew, Sebastian Venditti. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Salem United Methodist Church with the Rev. Renée Burnette officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (10 to 11 a.m.). Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Murphy, Mark Mills, Richard White, Joe Venditti, Jeff Roberson, Brian Lowery, Sammy Tuma, Ricky Venditti, Austin Folkestad and Sebastian Venditti. Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 933 Salem Church Rd., Hurdle Mill, NC 27541; Medi Hospice, 355 Madison Blvd # A, Roxboro, NC 27573; or Gastric Cancer Foundation, https://gastriccancer.org/. Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2020