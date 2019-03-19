|
Danute Domicele Paskonis (nee Stupuraite), age 92, of Eastlake, Ohio passed away March 14, 2019, at the home of her granddaughter in Timberlake, NC.She was a native of Vievis, Lithuania, born to Juozas and Sofija Stupuras on September 29, 1926. In 1949, she emigrated to the United States with her husband, son, and sister to Cleveland, OH, with the help of Walter and Rev. Joseph Angelaitis.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kazys, in 2009; and her sister, Elena Maroncelli, in 2017.She is survived by her son, Almantas; her two granddaughters, Teresa Paskonis Rodriguez (Refugio) and Kristina Ruta Paskonis; and her great-granddaughter, Rozalija Felicita Rodriguez.A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Casimir Parish with interment at All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, 936 E. 185 St., Friday, March 22, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for charitable distribution. www.jakubs.com
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 20, 2019