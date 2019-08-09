News-Herald Obituaries
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Darlene A. (Burns) Kujala

Memorial Services for Darlene A. Kujala (nee Burns), age 67, of Mentor on the Lake, will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Bowhall Rd., Painesville.Mrs. Kujala passed away August 5, 2019 and was born on June 13, 1952 in Struthers, OH. Darlene was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Painesville, loved her dog Sassy, enjoyed crafts and making candy.Darlene was the beloved wife of Edward; dear sister of Richard (Louise) Burns and Dale (Stephanie) Burns; dear sister-in-law of Andrew (Toni) Kujala.She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Norma (nee Schnell) Burns.The family receive friends at the church on Monday August 12 from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Inurnment will be in Perry Cemetery in Perry Twp.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
