Private family services will be held for Darlene “Darcy” Bush, 58, of Mentor. Born September 4, 1961 in Willoughby, she was a lifelong Lake County resident and passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Willoughby. Darcy attended the MR/DD workshop in Willoughby and enjoyed playing with cards, looking at magazines and going for rides with her father. Survivors are her father, Emil Bush; and siblings, Michael (Debra) Bush, Barbara Bouck, Debra (Robert) Rizzo and Scott (Tammy) Bush. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her mother, Coreen W. “Corky” Bush on June 20, 2016. Final resting place will be in Whitehaven Memorial Park, Mayfield Village. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 8121 Deepwood Boulevard, Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020