Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene "Darcy" Bush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene "Darcy" Bush Obituary
Private family services will be held for Darlene “Darcy” Bush, 58, of Mentor. Born September 4, 1961 in Willoughby, she was a lifelong Lake County resident and passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Willoughby. Darcy attended the MR/DD workshop in Willoughby and enjoyed playing with cards, looking at magazines and going for rides with her father. Survivors are her father, Emil Bush; and siblings, Michael (Debra) Bush, Barbara Bouck, Debra (Robert) Rizzo and Scott (Tammy) Bush. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her mother, Coreen W. “Corky” Bush on June 20, 2016. Final resting place will be in Whitehaven Memorial Park, Mayfield Village. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 8121 Deepwood Boulevard, Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -