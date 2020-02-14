|
|
Darlene Marie Waltz, 64, of Painesville, OH, passed away on February 1, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1955. Dar was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Warren Waltz and Anna Marie Noponen; and siblings, Kenneth and Pamela Waltz. She is survived by her sweetheart, Bobby Kailburn; stepmother, Ginny Waltz; brothers, Robert (Mary) Waltz, Dennas (Sheila) Waltz, and Brett (Julie) Eyer; sisters, Sandy (Dave) Kmetz, Debra (John) Kuhn, Samantha Waltz, and Molly Waltz; and many nieces and nephews. Dar was someone who always kept you on your toes, but also kept you in line. She loved children, the cooking channel, and making questionable life choices so she could tell the story later. Dar loved with her whole heart and always made sure everyone had a seat at the table. She was a best friend to many. We will love and miss her forever. A celebration of life for Dar will be held on July 12th at the American Legion in Painesville.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020