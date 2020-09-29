1/1
Darlene T. Novak
Darlene T. Novak, age 69, died Sept. 28, 2020 at her home in Willoughby.Darlene retired from Swagelok. She volunteered for Lake Health and the Mentor Police Department. She enjoyed taking walks and lunches with her friends. She was proud of her granddaughters.Darlene is the beloved wife of the late John F. Novak; dear mother of Victoria (Stanley) Groskopf and Karen (Tim) Barzal; grandmother of Anna Barzal and Makayla Groskopf; sister of Dale (Diane) Thomas, William Thomas Jr., Gregg (Carla) Thomas.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Saturday Oct. 3, 2020 from 2-5 PM ((MASKS REQUIRED, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED).A private interment will take place at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve would be appreciated.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
