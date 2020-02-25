Home

Darrell Douglas "DD" Lambert, born June 14, 1963, was called home February 14, 2020. He is survived by daughter, Jen (Chris Franks); son, Jason (Sarah), Jordyn, Jackson, Justin, Braelyn, Jessica, Jayce; mother, Nell Lambert; siblings, Jim (Carole) Lambert, Tina (Bob Durst), Patti (Fred Adickes), Mick Lambert, Clinda (Manual Rodriguez); many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews, Randi Wells, Jami (Justin Thomas), Jayden, Juliette, Jaxson, Julia, Jenna Lambert, Cody Klingensmith, Ariana Rodriguez. He was preceded in death by his father, William P. Lambert. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Kirtland Community & Senior Center, 7900 Euclid Chardon Rd., Kirtland, OH 44094. In lieu of flowers, donations will be used for charities and final expenses. We all love you and miss you, Papa! You'll live on in our hearts forever.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
