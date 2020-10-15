Darrell Lamar Nelson Jr. age 22 of Painesville, Ohio was taken from us on September 29, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1998 in Columbus, Georgia to Kelly Lawyer (Henry Kimbrough) and Darrell L Nelson Sr. Darrell worked for his grandfather Allen (Patricia) Wells at Kay Home Improvements and loved working with computers and technology. He is also survived by his sisters: Kailey Marie and Savannah Nelson; his brothers: Jalen and Braylon Kimbrough; his godbrothers: Jayden Dixon, DeAvoni Temnikar, Tre'shon Gaston, Tyrinn (Samantha) and Brayden Jeffries; his aunts: Tracy and Tiffany Lawyer, Randi Wells, Sharon Nichols, Kimmy Herman and Marsita Ferguson; his uncles: Gary (Cybill) Nelson, Salvatore Citraro, Michael Rene Sanchez, Charlie Kimbrough, Joshua Kendrick, Terry and Tommy (Wendy) Faulk, Nick Nichols, Mike (Pam) DiGiacomo and Marquis Kimbrough; his cousins: Cheyanne Longo, Ashalyn & Alyssa Lawyer, Ciana Sanchez, Noah & Titus & Tyndale Nelson, Joey & Ryan DiGiacomo and Lillian Nooney and William Medina; his grandparents: Patricia & Allen Wells, Gail & John Evans, Patsy & Henry Huffman, David & Debbie Lawyer, Paul and Kathleen Nicholsand his great grandmother, Mary Ann Cerjan (Solembrino).Words cannot express the sadness we feel! Our hearts are broken and a piece of us will forever be gone! We love you Darrell Lamar! May God protect you in his arms until we all meet again!We knew little that evening that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same! It broke our hearts to lose you, just know you did not go alone! For part of us went with you, the day that God called you home! You left us beautiful memories, and your love is still our guide. Although we cannot see you, you will always be by our side! Our family chain is now broken, and nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one, we know that our chain will link us all again! We love you so much Darrell! By God we know that justice will be served and cannot wait to allow you to finally rest my son! You will always be our guide, our strength, and our love!