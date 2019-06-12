|
|
Daryl George Meyers, age 60, of Painesville, passed away on June 9, 2019 at Tripoint Medical Center. He was born on May 21, 1959 in Painesville. He was an avid fisherman and die hard Cleveland sports fan, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family. He is survived by his daughter, Angela (Tim Joy) Meyers and Tony (Candie Mendez) Meyers; brothers, Duane (Maryanne Fleming) Meyers, and Dale (Nancy) Meyers; five grandchildren, Bricen, Evan, Anthony, Aidan, and Viola. Daryl is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Meyers and Marion and Ucal Bates. Please join the family for a remembrance of his life on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Beatty Landing Shelter, 543 E. Walnut Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services at www.fws.gov.
Published in The News-Herald on June 13, 2019