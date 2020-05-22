Daryl M. (nee Kepp) Barninger, 69, of Mentor, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family after a long battle with breast cancer. Born Jan. 9, 1951, in Warsaw, N.Y., she had lived in Erie, Pa., before moving to Mentor a year and a half ago. Daryl was a 1973 graduate of the Catherine McAuley School of Nursing. She collected snowmen, enjoyed counted cross stitch, exercise, casinos and gambling, golf, gardening, craft shows, painting and ceramics, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and working on puzzles. Daryl dearly loved her six grandchildren and loved cooking and baking for her family. She made the best cookies in the world. Daryl was the beloved wife of Jeff Barninger; loving mother of Eric (Lynn) Barninger, Kelly Barninger and Brian (Mindy) Barninger; cherished grandmother of Kaitlin, Spencer, Zoe, Max, Axel and Everley; sister of Vicki Kepp, Patty Wyman, Gary Kepp, Cheryl Kepp, Greg Kepp and Kathy Kepp; sister-in-law of James and Marilyn Barninger; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Folmer Axel and Hilda Lillian (nee Mull) Kepp; and brother, Phillip Kepp. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life service at 3:30 p.m. (Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed.) Private burial will be in Mentor Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 22 to May 23, 2020.