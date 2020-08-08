1/
Dave W. Cundy
David W. Cundy passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 83 joining his loving wife, Ann. He was born September 6, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio.Growing up, he competed professionally in flat Track Motorcycle racing accumulating manytrophies through his years of competition. Dave was a retired Beverage Truck Driver of 42 years. He was a devoted husband, a man of faith and loved his family. He was considered “super fan” for both of his grandchildren and enjoyed many games of Black Jack at the Casino.He is survived by David Cundy and Timothy (Lori) Cundy of Mentor; grandchildren, Timmy and Alexa; many cousins, nieces and nephews.Dave was preceded in death by his parents, William and Evelyn Cundy, and his wife of 48 years, Ann Cundy.Visitation will be held at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor at 9:00 am Monday, August 10, 2020 followed by a 10:00 am mass. Private family burial will be held at a later date at Mentor Cemetery.Contributions in lieu of flowers are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.Arrangements made by: Vicchiarelli Funeral Home

Published in News-Herald from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
