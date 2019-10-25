|
|
David A. “Dave” Bunsey, Sr., age 77, passed away October 17, 2019 in Mayfield Hts. Born March 27, 1942 in Belleville, NJ, he was a Chester Twp. resident for 45 years. Dave earned an Associate of Applied Science degree from Lakeland Community College in 1983. He was a longtime member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Chesterland and the Cleveland Sport Car Club. Prior to his retirement, Dave was employed as a machinist for Parker Hannifin and as a tool and die maker for Bud Industries. He is survived by his sons, Sean C. (Catherine), David A., Jr. (Barbara), and Timothy M. (Jennifer Healey); and grandchildren, Allison, Charlotte, and Lilia Bunsey.Dave is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Beverly R. (nee Droste); parents, Harold and Margaret Bunsey; and stepmother, Minta. The family will receive family and friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 11900 Chillicothe Rd., Chester Twp. A Memorial Service remembering Dave’s life lived in Christ will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Twp. A lunch in the church fellowship hall will follow Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dave’s name may be made to a . Online tributes and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019