David A. Czubaj, age 63, of Eastlake, passed away June 16, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on April 3, 1956.He was a proud and loving husband, father, uncle and dear friend. He was a man of faith and love he served his family and country. He had a close-knit of group of friends that he cherished. David always put his family’s needs ahead of his own. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.David is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Brenda Czubaj (nee Serena); his sons, Michael and Nicholas Czubaj; siblings, Paul (Debra), Deborah (Tony) and Lynn (Sam); nephews, Aaron, Matthew, Cory and Ryan; and nieces, Kristin and Ashley.He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Alois and Gertrude Czubaj (nee Matuszewski).A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr, 35781 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.
Published in News-Herald on June 18, 2019
