David A. Gregory, age 69 of Fairport Harbor and formerly of Painesville and Perry, passed away suddenly on November 15, 2019. He was born December 17, 1949 in Buckhannon, West Virginia to the late Arden Gregory and Madeline Enea.He was a graduate of Perry High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. David retired from Lubrizol and had also been employed at PMC Industries. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and supporting his children and grandchildren in their sports and hobbies. He enjoyed traveling out west and hunting Big Foot and played and coached in various softball leagues throughout the area over the years. He was a member of First Church of Christ in Painesville for over 50 years.David is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Susan (Anspach) Gregory; son, Levi (Andrea) Gregory of Alliance; daughter, Lesley (Adam) Loveland of Chagrin Falls and son, Phillip (Ashley) Gregory of Fairport Harbor; grandchildren: Joshua Gregory, Alexis Gregory, Sophia Gregory, Gavin Gregory, Stella Loveland, Jody Loveland and Kylie Durst Gregory; and brother, Donald (Linda) Gregory of Painesville.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Benjamin; sister, Barbara Carpenter and brother, James.Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at First Church of Christ, 422 Mentor Avenue, Painesville with Pastor Trevor Middleton officiating.Interment will take place in South Ridge Cemetery, Lane Rd., Perry, Ohio.Condolences, directions and information atwww.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 19, 2019