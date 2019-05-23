|
David A. Kirk, age 85 of Concord passed away on May 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on May 14, 1934 in Cleveland to the late Delmer and Flora Kirk.
Dave attended Kentucky Military Institute in Louisville KY. In the winter the cadets traveled by train to Venice FL for half of the school year. In 1956, at the age of 22,
Dave was a co-founder of Active Plumbing Supply along with Benjamin Sesser and Fred Mandel. In the 60’s, he became the sole owner of this successful business now being run by the third generation.
Dave enjoyed many years of travel with his wife, starting with their extensive motorhome adventures throughout North America. He enjoyed planning all the many trips abroad, with Africa, Australia and Italy with his wife and grandchildren as some of his favorites. He and his wife enjoyed many cruises with family and friends. Dave was a life member of Painesville BPOE Lodge 549. Being an avid golfer, Dave missed being able to play the last couple of years. He loved his gin games with his friends and fellow Elks. He spent his winters in his home in Venice, FL.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Puinno); children, David Kirk, Cindy (Dale) Barber, and Bob Kirk; grandchildren, Dale (Nicola), Bryce (Cristina), Blake (Meggan) Barber, Emily and Natalie Kirk, and Brett Lawson; great-grandchildren, Domenic, Maria, and Francis; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Harriet Adams, Alice Mortensen, Jean Lally, and Bruce Kirk.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4-7PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. An Elks service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00AM followed by a funeral service officiated by Rev. Gerald Kalb. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery, Concord, Ohio.
Condolences and flower orders at:www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in The News-Herald on May 26, 2019