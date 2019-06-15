|
David A. Liptak, 75, of Mentor, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic. Born July 19, 1943, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 62 years. David was a U.S. Air Force veteran and had been employed at COE Manufacturing for more than 35 years. He was the beloved husband of Sandra L. (nee Huffman) Liptak; loving father of Denise Liptak (Frank Jackson) of St. Petersburg, Fla., David Liptak Jr. of Valdosta, Ga., Brian Liptak of Tampa, Fla., Kelly (Patrick) Hickman of Mentor; and brother of Keith (Debbie) Liptak of Mentor. He also leaves his loving dog, Bosco. David was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lillian (nee Phillips) Liptak; and siblings, Kerry Liptak and Penny Goertler. The family would like to send a special thank you to the medical staff of The Cleveland Clinic, Hospice of the Cleveland Clinic, and staff of J61 for their dedication, commitment, support and excellence in taking such loving care of David. A memorial gathering and celebration of David’s life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Trader Jacks, 35901 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095. Contributions in his name are suggested to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Road, Independence, OH 44131; Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035-4746; or Greater Cleveland Foodbank, 15500 S. Waterloo Road, P.O. Box 74413, Cleveland, OH 44194-0002. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on June 16, 2019