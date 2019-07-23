Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for David Uher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Uher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Uher Obituary
"Together Again" David A. Uher, 72, of Mentor, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center. He was born August 29, 1946, in Cleveland, to the late Robert and Kathryn Uher. Mr. Uher was employed at Siemens Inc. as an electrician, until his retirement. He was a 1964 graduate of Wickliffe High School. He served in the Army from 1966 to 1968 with the majority of his service time spent in Germany. Survivors include his good friend, Douglas Paden; and brothers-in-law, Steven Landsinger, of South Carolina, and Howard Landsinger, of Florida. Preceding David in death are his wife of 43 years, Marie; sister, Judy Cunningham; and sister-in-law, Carol Landsinger. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now