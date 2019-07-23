|
"Together Again" David A. Uher, 72, of Mentor, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center. He was born August 29, 1946, in Cleveland, to the late Robert and Kathryn Uher. Mr. Uher was employed at Siemens Inc. as an electrician, until his retirement. He was a 1964 graduate of Wickliffe High School. He served in the Army from 1966 to 1968 with the majority of his service time spent in Germany. Survivors include his good friend, Douglas Paden; and brothers-in-law, Steven Landsinger, of South Carolina, and Howard Landsinger, of Florida. Preceding David in death are his wife of 43 years, Marie; sister, Judy Cunningham; and sister-in-law, Carol Landsinger. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 28, 2019