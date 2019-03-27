Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for David Zone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Zone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David A. Zone Obituary
David A. Zone, age 67, passed away March 23, 2019, at his home in Willoughby. He was born April 15, 1951, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Dave graduated from North High School, DeVry Institute of Technology, and Lakeland Community College. He was the owner and operator of Zone Welding Service in Willoughby for over 40 years. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Dave had a great pride in the family’s beautiful property in Tuscarawas County, where many wonderful memories were made. Dave was the beloved husband of 36 years of Nancy L. (nee Brienik); dear father of Aaron M. (Ashley Suttie); brother of Christine (Stephen) McClure; uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley S. and Helen V. Zone. A private family service has been held in Dave’s honor.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now