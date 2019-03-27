|
David A. Zone, age 67, passed away March 23, 2019, at his home in Willoughby. He was born April 15, 1951, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Dave graduated from North High School, DeVry Institute of Technology, and Lakeland Community College. He was the owner and operator of Zone Welding Service in Willoughby for over 40 years. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Dave had a great pride in the family’s beautiful property in Tuscarawas County, where many wonderful memories were made. Dave was the beloved husband of 36 years of Nancy L. (nee Brienik); dear father of Aaron M. (Ashley Suttie); brother of Christine (Stephen) McClure; uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley S. and Helen V. Zone. A private family service has been held in Dave’s honor.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 28, 2019