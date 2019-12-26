|
|
David Alan Ayers, age 77, of Ashtabula, and beloved father, brother and friend passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his daughter’s residence in Norwalk, OH. He was born in Akron, OH on November 25, 1942 to Carl Grove Ayers and Thelma Mae (Judd) Ayers. David received a Bachelor’s degree from Ohio University in Music Education. He taught at Madison High School before opening Ayers Music Store in Madison, OH. He enjoyed boating, fishing, wood working, singing with the Cleveland Orchestra Choir and directing the church choir at Immaculate Conception Church in Madison and Our Lady of Peace in Ashtabula. He was a member of the Geneva-Madison Knights of Columbus and an advocate for the Mya Women’s Center, Ashtabula. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dennis Ayers of LaPorte, TX. He is survived by his sisters, Carole Armstrong of Tallmadge, OH and Jan Estrella of Pearland, TX; daughters, Holly (Dean) Lamperski of Midland, NC and their children, Tiffany and Mason Lamperski, and Heidi (Jason) Strong of Norwalk and their children, Dawson and Mia Strong; and son, Matthew Ayers of Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mya Women’s Center, 517 W. Prospect Road, Suite D, Ashtabula, OH 44004. Private interment will be held at a later date at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Madison, OH. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019