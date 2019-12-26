Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home
314 E. Main St.
Norwalk, OH 44857
(419) 668-1469
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ayers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alan Ayers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Alan Ayers Obituary
David Alan Ayers, age 77, of Ashtabula, and beloved father, brother and friend passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his daughter’s residence in Norwalk, OH. He was born in Akron, OH on November 25, 1942 to Carl Grove Ayers and Thelma Mae (Judd) Ayers. David received a Bachelor’s degree from Ohio University in Music Education. He taught at Madison High School before opening Ayers Music Store in Madison, OH. He enjoyed boating, fishing, wood working, singing with the Cleveland Orchestra Choir and directing the church choir at Immaculate Conception Church in Madison and Our Lady of Peace in Ashtabula. He was a member of the Geneva-Madison Knights of Columbus and an advocate for the Mya Women’s Center, Ashtabula. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dennis Ayers of LaPorte, TX. He is survived by his sisters, Carole Armstrong of Tallmadge, OH and Jan Estrella of Pearland, TX; daughters, Holly (Dean) Lamperski of Midland, NC and their children, Tiffany and Mason Lamperski, and Heidi (Jason) Strong of Norwalk and their children, Dawson and Mia Strong; and son, Matthew Ayers of Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mya Women’s Center, 517 W. Prospect Road, Suite D, Ashtabula, OH 44004. Private interment will be held at a later date at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Madison, OH. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -