David Anthony Pecjak, 59, of Euclid, OH passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. David was born in East Cleveland, OH on March 10, 1961.He is a 1979 graduate of Lake Catholic High School and a 1985 graduate of John Carroll University, where he was the director of the radio station.David is the loving son of David J. and Shirley Pecjak (nee Pezek); dearest brother of Peggy (Brian) Golden and Michael (Carole) Pecjak; uncle of Brian Golden, Megan (Lou) Ganser, Mary Katherine Golden, John Pecjak, Catie Pecjak, Sophia Pecjak, and Maximilian Ganser; nephew of Beverly Pecjak, Katherine (Robert) Coffman and the late Charles Pezek.In memory of David’s keen interests, consider engaging in one of his favorite activities: plant a vegetable garden, watch a thunderstorm develop on Lake Erie, build a LEGO mansion, attend the Cleveland National Air Show, or download a plant identification app.A private Mass of Christian Burial and a private interment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. will be held. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.Please send donations in memory of David to: Heart of a Shepherd Campaign / Catholic Community Foundation (for restoration of the seminary), 1404 E 9th St., Cleveland, OH 44114, or St. Gabriel Food Bank, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Mentor, OH 44060.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services.To leave condolences please visit www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2020.