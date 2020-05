David Anthony Pecjak, 59, of Euclid, OH passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. David was born in East Cleveland, OH on March 10, 1961.He is a 1979 graduate of Lake Catholic High School and a 1985 graduate of John Carroll University, where he was the director of the radio station.David is the loving son of David J. and Shirley Pecjak (nee Pezek); dearest brother of Peggy (Brian) Golden and Michael (Carole) Pecjak; uncle of Brian Golden, Megan (Lou) Ganser, Mary Katherine Golden, John Pecjak, Catie Pecjak, Sophia Pecjak, and Maximilian Ganser; nephew of Beverly Pecjak, Katherine (Robert) Coffman and the late Charles Pezek.In memory of David’s keen interests, consider engaging in one of his favorite activities: plant a vegetable garden, watch a thunderstorm develop on Lake Erie, build a LEGO mansion, attend the Cleveland National Air Show, or download a plant identification app.A private Mass of Christian Burial and a private interment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. will be held. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.Please send donations in memory of David to: Heart of a Shepherd Campaign / Catholic Community Foundation (for restoration of the seminary), 1404 E 9th St., Cleveland, OH 44114, or St. Gabriel Food Bank, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Mentor, OH 44060.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services.To leave condolences please visit www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com