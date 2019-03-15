Home

David B. Morse, 80, of Kirtland, passed away peacefully March 13, 2019.Born October 9, 1938 in Willoughby, he was a lifelong Kirtland resident.David worked for almost 20 years at Kirtland Country Club. Prior to that, he worked at LFE Electronics in Chesterland.David was a member of Old South Church in Kirtland. His favorite hobbies were woodworking and working in his yard. He enjoyed time spent with his family.Survivors include his brother, Thomas H. (Sis) Morse; and his sister, Kathy (Lendon) Parish. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Grace (Eville) Morse. His brothers, Maynard Jr. and Edward Morse; and sister, Mary Martincic are also deceased.Per David’s wishes, private family services will be held.Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Continuum Care Hospice, 12380 Plaza Dr., Unit 102, Cleveland, OH 44130 or to United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland, 10011 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
