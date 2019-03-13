Home

David Bottesch, age 78, passed away March 12, 2019 at his home in Willoughby.He was born July 26, 1940 in Homestead, PA, to the late David and Emma. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, who loved spending time fishing and bowling.Dave was known by his family and friends as a very unselfish man, who had a great sense of humor.Beloved husband of Pam (nee Nicholson); loving father of Michael (Noel) and Michelle (Ryan) Mastrangelo; loving Papa of Lauren, Michael, Dylan, Grace, and Nolan.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , 1375 East 9th St. #600, Cleveland, OH 44114.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
