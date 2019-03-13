|
|
David Bottesch, age 78, passed away March 12, 2019 at his home in Willoughby.He was born July 26, 1940 in Homestead, PA, to the late David and Emma. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, who loved spending time fishing and bowling.Dave was known by his family and friends as a very unselfish man, who had a great sense of humor.Beloved husband of Pam (nee Nicholson); loving father of Michael (Noel) and Michelle (Ryan) Mastrangelo; loving Papa of Lauren, Michael, Dylan, Grace, and Nolan.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , 1375 East 9th St. #600, Cleveland, OH 44114.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019