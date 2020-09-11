It is with great sadness that the Mackey family announces the passing of husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, David Bruce Mackey, 89, of Willoughby. Mr. Mackey passed to the Celestial Lodge on High September 9th, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. David Mackey was born in Ashtabula Harbor, Ohio, the son of the late Elizabeth T. and William M. Mackey on May 13th, 1931. He resided in Fairport Harbor and Painesville before moving to his home in Willoughby. He was a graduate of The Fairport Harding High School Class of 1949. He is survived by his sons, Craig L. (Marie) of Concord, and Todd M. (Carey) of Willoughby; brothers, Thomas of Urbana, Ohio, Darryl (Susan) of Scottsdale, Arizona, William L. (Margaret) of Concord; and sister, Nancy Lombardy (Andrew) of Madison. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lauren Mesa Elkin-Reho (Nick) of Painesville Twp., and Justin M. Elkin (Troy) of San Juan, Puerto Rico; great-grandson, Bruce; and great-granddaughter, Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 58 years, Carol (Bowker) Mackey in 2016; and his brother, Gordon in 2002. Mr. Mackey was a 66-year career newspaperman. He held positions with four daily publications in Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, starting as a “Printer’s Devil” at The Painesville Telegraph in 1947. He was also employed by The News Herald in Willoughby and the Star Beacon in Ashtabula as the Advertising Director. He was the Manager of the Geauga Times Leader in Chardon, and the Manager of the Lake County Telegraph. In 1985, he founded CLM & Associates, Inc.; publisher of three award winning publications: The Eastlake News & Views, The Lake County Council on Aging Bridge (receiving nine National Mature Media Awards), and the Scottish Rite News Valley of Cleveland where CLM & Associates won ten Brother Franklin Awards for the Best Scottish Rite Publication in the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction of the USA for Scottish Rite Valleys of Cleveland. He received the Lake County Council on Aging Service to the Elderly Award in 1999, the Lake County Council on Aging Meritorious Service Award in 2004 and was enshrined into the Lake County Council on Aging Hall of Fame in 2005. He retired in 2010. David was a member of the Masonic Lodge Temple No. 28 for 53 years, where he served as Worshipful Master in 1976. He was also a 32nd degree Mason of the Scottish Rite Valley of Cleveland where he was the recipient of the Meritorious Service Award. He served as the High Priest of Painesville Chapter 46, Royal Arch Masons, in 1975. He was also Past President and Charter member of the Lake County Kidney Foundation and a 40-year member of Willoughby United Methodist Church. Friends and family may pay their respects from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17th, at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. A memorial Masonic funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. The Masonic Service will be conducted by officers of Temple Lodge No. 28 with Worshipful Brother Charles Perts presiding. A memorial funeral service celebrating David Mackey’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 18th, at the Willoughby United Methodist Church with Rev. Christopher Liberati presiding. The service will also be live streamed and can be viewed by going to the church website at www.dtwchurch.org
. With respect to those around us, social distancing and the wearing of masks is required.