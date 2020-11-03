David C. Hulderman, 65, of Concord, OH, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 31st surrounded by his wife Linda (Kelly) Hulderman; son, Patrick Hulderman of Concord, and daughter, Kelly Hulderman of Lakewood.Born on February 28, 1955, Dave spent his childhood in Mentor, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father Norman A. Hulderman; brothers: Norman “Bud” (Brenda) Hulderman and Jimmy Hulderman. He is survived by his mother, Nancy (Chapman) Hulderman of Florida; sister, Christine (Jim) Snyder of Florida; brother, Tom Hulderman of Painesville; and beloved cousins: Mark (Cathy) Ornowski of West Virginia and Linda (Karen) Ornowski of Montana. He was an uncle to several nephews and a niece.Dave, affectionately known as Red, was a proud Army veteran of the 3rd Infantry Division. He often shared fond memories of his time in the service where he met his lifelong best friend Dr. Harry Taute. In 2012 he retired from his job as an excavator where he was a member of the Union I.U.O.E. Local 18.He loved being outdoors, skiing, scuba diving, riding his Harley, and maintaining his property in Concord where he has resided for the past 40 years. His friends and family will remember him as an endlessly helpful and strong man, a jack of all trades who never encountered something he couldn’t fix or build. He was a man of integrity and you knew not to ask his opinion unless you were looking for the unfiltered truth. Dave knew the value of hard work, loyalty to those you love, and could make you laugh harder than anyone else. The best way to celebrate Red’s life would be to crank up some classic rock and crack open a craft beer, preferably while restoring a Farmall tractor.Private services were held Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions can be made to Harbor Light Hospice at harborlighthospice.com
