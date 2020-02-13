|
|
Services for David C. Manley, age 86, a lifetime resident of Leroy Township, will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Leroy Community Chapel, 1290 Painesville Warren Rd., Leroy Township. Family and friends may call from 10:00-12:00 PM at the Church.David was the son of Burley, Sr. and Bernice (Bixler) Manley, born on August 31, 1933 in Painesville and passed away February 12, 2020 at his home in Leroy.David was a bricklayer for Local 16 for many years and retired from Lubrizol Corp. in Painesville. He was a US Army Veteran and a member of American Legion Post 336 in Painesville and a Lifetime member of VFW Post 7339 in Leroy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trap shooting.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Priscilla (Colgrove) Manley; son, Robert (Kathy) Manley; sons-in-law, Sandy Spangler, Bruce Hanusosky; grandchildren, Michelle (Josh) Gernetz, Caitlyn Hanusosky, Callie (Leo) Hanusosky-Holzeimer, Mathew (Stacy) Spangler; great-grandchildren, Koleson, Kendalyn, Kinley, Reagan, Allea and Kaiden; brother, Paul Manley; sisters, Clarice Racz, Katie Pike and Evelyn Kerr; nieces and nephews, Deby, Jeff, John, Laurie, Ron, Amy, Mark, Mike, Mellissa, Eli, Linda and Jim.David was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Judith Hanusosly and Cheryl Spangler; brother, Burley Manley Jr.In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dave’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192, or the s, 600 River Ave. Ste 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 14, 2020