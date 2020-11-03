1/1
David Chervon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Chervon, age 63, of Euclid, passed away October 31, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on May 17, 1957.He was a proud and loving husband, son, brother-in-law, uncle, friend, and coach, who will be greatly missed by many. Dave retired from City of Euclid with over 20 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed being an assistant Coach for Euclid HS Baseball and most recently the last eight years he spent with Kirtland HS Baseball. He was an avid sports fan who especially enjoyed cheering on the Indians, Cavs and Penguins. Coaching was his passion he took great pride in assisting players on and off the field. He will be fondly remembered for his catchphrase “you're killing me, Smalls.”Dave is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Betty Jo Chervon (nee Shutty); mother, Bessie Chervon (nee Burke); sister-in-law, Marcia (Jim) Fialko; nephew, John and niece, Erin.He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Chervon; father-in-law, Carl Shutty and mother-in-law, Mary Shutty.Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8pm Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11am also at the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved