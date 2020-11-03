David Chervon, age 63, of Euclid, passed away October 31, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on May 17, 1957.He was a proud and loving husband, son, brother-in-law, uncle, friend, and coach, who will be greatly missed by many. Dave retired from City of Euclid with over 20 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed being an assistant Coach for Euclid HS Baseball and most recently the last eight years he spent with Kirtland HS Baseball. He was an avid sports fan who especially enjoyed cheering on the Indians, Cavs and Penguins. Coaching was his passion he took great pride in assisting players on and off the field. He will be fondly remembered for his catchphrase “you're killing me, Smalls.”Dave is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Betty Jo Chervon (nee Shutty); mother, Bessie Chervon (nee Burke); sister-in-law, Marcia (Jim) Fialko; nephew, John and niece, Erin.He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Chervon; father-in-law, Carl Shutty and mother-in-law, Mary Shutty.Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8pm Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11am also at the funeral home.