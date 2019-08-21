|
Graveside services and interment for David Crysler, 61, formerly of Mentor, will be at 11 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Road, Mentor. Please meet at Section 33, at the south east end of the cemetery.
David passed away October 19, 2018 in Brunswick.He was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed racing, especially at Thompson Speedway.
Born May 19, 1957 in Cleveland, he was raised in Mentor and graduated from Mentor High School, class of 1975.
Survivors are his sister, Pamela Crysler of Concord Township; aunt, Jeanne Crysler and several cousins and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Beatrice Crysler. His uncles, Allen and William Crysler and aunt, Glenna Kadet are also deceased.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in David’s memory.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 22, 2019