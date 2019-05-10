|
|
David E. Lowe, age 82, of Chardon, died peacefully at his home with wife at his side May 8, 2019, after numerous rounds in the ring in the fight of cancer. Born in Goose Creek, Texas April 7, 1937 to 0. Earl Lowe and Marianne (nee: Lipney) Lowe. His family moved from Texas to Colorado Springs, Colorado and then onto Ohio. He always remained a Texan at heart. David started his career in the hotel business working for the Sheraton in Cleveland and Chicago. He moved to Chardon in 1973 and joined the law firm of Thrasher, Dinsmore and Dolan becoming a Principal Partner in 1976. David was a member of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and a specialist in Domestic Relations. David was Past President and member of the Geauga Bar Association and a member of the Lake County and Ohio State Bar Associations, past Ohio Assistant Attorney General and past Special Counsel to the Attorney General. He was a member of the Chardon Civil Service and the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. David was rated a "Super Lawyer" in many statewide legal publications and was "A" rated by Martindale-Hubble. David had a passion for sailing. He had many great adventures on his boat, the Amiga. He crewed the Hope and Glory in the 1999 ARC from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria 2,700 miles to St. Lucia. He received an award for sailing all the Great Lakes single handedly. David also had a passion for reading and enjoyed spending hours in his library at home reading.During their 20 years of marriage, David and Beverly traveled extensively, enjoying many cultures around the world, sometimes traveling alone and sometimes sharing their journey with close friends. David squeezed every moment of life out of his 82 years. Survivors include his wife, Beverly (nee: Hughett) Lowe, whom he married October 4, 1997 at Deep Springs Trout Club. David also leaves a sister, Joanne DeLalglesias; and his nephew, Carlos Lowe. David was a beloved brother and uncle to many extended families and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Janice Lowe. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon.Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at The Church of St. Mary, 401 North Street, Chardon. Friends are asked to meet at the church. Private family burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in South Amherst. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cyclotrons VeloSano , 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44195 or University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Lymphoma Research, 1515 Holcomb Blvd., Houston, TX 77030.Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 11, 2019