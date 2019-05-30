News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for David Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Mitchell

Obituary Condolences

David E. Mitchell Obituary
David E. Mitchell, age 72, beloved husband for 51 years of Carol (nee Jacobs); cherished son of the late Michael and Margaret (nee Tyzenhouse). David was born on July 4, 1946 in Cleveland, OH and passed away on May 27, 2019. He was a resident of Concord, OH and formerly Mesopotamia.He loved cars, especially Corvettes, and motor scooters. However, the greatest joy in life was time spent with his wife. David was loved by all, and for that he will be dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of David to Geauga County Dog Shelter, 12513 Merritt Rd., Chardon, OH 44024. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Prayers of Christian Burial Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12 PM at the funeral home. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of David at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Saturday 11 AM to 12 PM. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Download Now