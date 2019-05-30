David E. Mitchell, age 72, beloved husband for 51 years of Carol (nee Jacobs); cherished son of the late Michael and Margaret (nee Tyzenhouse). David was born on July 4, 1946 in Cleveland, OH and passed away on May 27, 2019. He was a resident of Concord, OH and formerly Mesopotamia.He loved cars, especially Corvettes, and motor scooters. However, the greatest joy in life was time spent with his wife. David was loved by all, and for that he will be dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of David to Geauga County Dog Shelter, 12513 Merritt Rd., Chardon, OH 44024. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Prayers of Christian Burial Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12 PM at the funeral home. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of David at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Saturday 11 AM to 12 PM. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com Published in News-Herald on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary