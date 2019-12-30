|
|
David Ernest Matchinga, 66, of Middlefield, Ohio went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 29, 2019. He transitioned to glory peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Dave was born in Painesville, Ohio, to Ernest and Joyce (Klemm) Matchinga on March 21, 1953. He grew up in Madison where he and his brother, Jim, engaged in shenanigans with his lifelong friends, Frank Gorsuch and Dave Hammel. Dave played saxophone in the band at Madison High School. Upon completing high school, Dave attended The Ohio State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in music education and continued to play the saxophone in several bands. He married his high school sweetheart, Jan (Messenger) Matchinga on September 15, 1973 in Madison, Ohio. Jan and Dave welcomed their son, Michael Ernest Matchinga, on August 8, 1975 and their daughter, Erin Elizabeth “Mitten Bee” (Matchinga) Gragg on May 18, 1980. Both children were born in London, Ohio. Dave and the family moved to Thompson, Ohio in 1983. He found joy in coaching baseball and planning vacations for his family and friends. An avid history buff and Cleveland Indians fan, many of these vacations were to Gettysburg, Spring Training in Winterhaven, Florida, or any other historical location where a cannon could be found. Dave loved Disney and planned several wonderful family vacations in Orlando as well. Dave was well-known and respected in the car industry where he worked in sales, management, and as corporate trainer. Dave retired from Classic earlier this year, where he worked with his son-in-law, Chris Gragg. The joy of Dave’s life was being the proud Papa to David “Mr. Big” Matchinga, Riley “Tweets” Matchinga, Caden “Pal” Gragg, and Alaina “Peekie” Gragg. He was extremely close with each of his grandchildren and was kept very busy cheering the kids on at gymnastics meets, theater productions, band concerts, and dance recitals. He found countless ways to impress the kids with his slight of hand as “Papa the Magnificent” and acted as “The General” on countless family vacations (many of which, to the kids’ dismay, involved history lessons that included trivia). Dave and Jan moved to Middlefield in 2006 to be closer to their grandchildren. Dave’s other passion was playing his saxophone. He taught several students over the years, including his grandson, Caden, who now plays the sax for Cardinal High School Marching Band. He found immeasurable joy in serving on the worship team for several years at Morning Star Friends Church in Chardon, Ohio with his daughter-in-law, Mandi. During his brief retirement, Dave enjoyed spending time fishing on Lake Erie with his son, Mike, and several of his friends from Horizons Christian Assembly. He was pleased that this summer was probably the best season of fishing that he’s seen since the 1980’s, although he was always quick to remind everyone that a bad day of fishing is still better than a great day at work. Dave leaves a legacy of faith, family and humor. He will be remembered for his kindness, his quick wit, and his uncanny ability to photo bomb any picture. Dave is survived by his loving wife, Jan (Messenger) Matchinga of Middlefield; son, Michael Matchinga and his wife, Mandi (Larkin) Matchinga of Parkman; daughter, Erin (Matchinga) Gragg and her husband, Chris Gragg of Windsor; grandsons, David Matchinga and Caden Gragg; granddaughters, Riley Matchinga and Alaina Gragg; mother, Joyce (Klemm) Matchinga of Park Hills, Kentucky; brother, Jim Matchinga and his wife, Cathleen (Zack) Matchinga of Park Hills, Kentucky; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. His father, Ernest Matchinga, precedes him in death. Calling hours will take place on January 2 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Behm Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison. The memorial service will take place on Friday, January 3 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will be officiated by Pastor Matt Chesnes of Morning Star Friends Church and Pastor Patrick Robinson of Horizons Christian Assembly. A graveside service will follow at Fairview Memorial Park in Madison. Should friends desire, contributions can be made in Dave’s name to The National Park Service Gettysburg Foundation (https://www.nps.gov/gett/getinvolved/supportyourpark/index.htm). Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen. Ephesians 3:20-21. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 31, 2019