David F. Gerber, 50, of Eastlake, died at home on June 15, 2019.Born June 13, 1969, he was a Lake County resident for 13 years, previously living in Pittsburgh. He was the beloved husband of Athena L. (nee Forrest) Gerber; brother of Naomi Wells, Jon Gerber and Rebecca (Andrew) Stapleton; nephew to an uncle and two aunts; and uncle of many nieces and nephews.David was preceded in death by his parents, Howard L. and Joanne (nee Stewart) Gerber Overton. Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, where a Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lake Humane Society.To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www. MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on June 21, 2019