David F. Hazeltine, age 70, of Wickliffe for 43 years, passed away April 9, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1948 in Conneaut, OH.David was a former teacher at Lake Catholic High School. He enjoyed reading, photography, video games, music, going to Playhouse Square for Broadway Shows and spending time with his family.David was the beloved husband of Marlene (nee Rinaldi); dearest father of Steven (Jessica) and Lisa (Marcus) Altus; devoted grandfather of Christian Hazeltine and Jack and Grace Anderson; dear brother of Billie Portera.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Monday April 15 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David’s memory to the Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101 Cleveland, OH 44197.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 14, 2019