|
|
David F. Mominey, 78, of Willoughby, passed away November 18, 2019, at Heartland of Willoughby, Willoughby, Ohio. Born April 10, 1941, in Willoughby, he was a Lake County resident of Willoughby for the past 62 years, and previously lived in Columbus, Ohio. David was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was the loving father of Ray (Tanya) Mominey, III, David Mominey, Jr., and Douglas Mominey; cherished grandfather of Myles, Lilly, Brett, Rachel, Hunter, and Jonathan; son of the late Ray W., Sr. and Dorothee Mae Mominey (nee Bannerman); brother of Ray Mominey, Arlene (Henry) Justice, Charles Mominey, Larry (Kathy) Mominey, Jim (Diane) Mominey, Roger (Lynne) Mominey, Charlene (Ralph) Fellows, Sue Ellen Schroeder (deceased); also survived by nieces and nephews. Private family services. Arrangements entrusted to the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes, Willoughby and Mentor.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019