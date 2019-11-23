Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for David Mominey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David F. Mominey


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David F. Mominey Obituary
David F. Mominey, 78, of Willoughby, passed away November 18, 2019, at Heartland of Willoughby, Willoughby, Ohio. Born April 10, 1941, in Willoughby, he was a Lake County resident of Willoughby for the past 62 years, and previously lived in Columbus, Ohio. David was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was the loving father of Ray (Tanya) Mominey, III, David Mominey, Jr., and Douglas Mominey; cherished grandfather of Myles, Lilly, Brett, Rachel, Hunter, and Jonathan; son of the late Ray W., Sr. and Dorothee Mae Mominey (nee Bannerman); brother of Ray Mominey, Arlene (Henry) Justice, Charles Mominey, Larry (Kathy) Mominey, Jim (Diane) Mominey, Roger (Lynne) Mominey, Charlene (Ralph) Fellows, Sue Ellen Schroeder (deceased); also survived by nieces and nephews. Private family services. Arrangements entrusted to the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes, Willoughby and Mentor.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -