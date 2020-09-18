1/
David F. Stanley
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
David F. Stanley, 54 of Concord, OH; beloved son of the late Roger and Janet-Lee Stanley; dear brother of Jennifer Davis (Larry); cherished uncle of Lauren and Kenny; friend of many at the Mentor Center for Dialysis Care. Graduate of Riverside High School and Edinboro University. He was the owner of a collectable business for 30 years. Memorial contributions made in his honor to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio at http://kfohio.org/WaysToGive.html. Private inurnment at Concord Township Cemetery. 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
