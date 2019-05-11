|
David G. Blazetic, 62, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a diehard Cleveland sports fan and beloved father of five to Renee, Candice, Lauren, Brianna, and Megan; and grandfather of five. David was the son of Dolores; and brother to Michael, Barb, and Mary Beth. David is preceded in death by his father, Jerry; and sister, Theresa. A memorial service for David will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Mentor, Ohio. May David’s memory be forever eternal. GO BROWNS!
Published in The News-Herald on May 12, 2019