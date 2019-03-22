|
|
David H. Stewart, Sr., age 83, passed away March 21, 2019 at his home in Willoughby Hills.
Beloved husband of Kathleen J. (nee Gerbasi); loving father of Deborah Dzura, David H. Jr. (Oleksandra), James J., Sr. (Louann Vacik), Thomas J. (Shirley); grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of 13; brother of five siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, where the family will receive friend on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Interment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 23, 2019