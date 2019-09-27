|
|
David J. Bucey, 88, of Mentor, died peacefully September 21, 2019. He was born March 1, 1931 in Toronto, Ohio. Dave enjoyed his family and took great pride in his ability to grow amazing vegetables in his garden! He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the outdoors. Dave also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Suvivors include his wife of 57 years, Joyce; children, Douglas (Carolyn), Daniel (Katherine), Denae (David) Wunderle, Dawnlea and Denise (Sam Lograsso); grandchildren, Rachael, Luke, Christine and Anna Bucey; David and William Bucey, and Wyatt and West Wunderle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mary; his sister, Dorothy; and brothers, William, Paul, Dan and John. Dave is survived by his sister, MaryEllen Waggoner. The family will celebrate Dave's life as they spread his ashes at his favorite fishing hole up at the family cabin in Pennsylvania. Friends can make contributions in honor of Dave to the American Legion Post 214 in Willoughby, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019